Just when you think Marjorie Taylor Greene couldn’t possibly make a bigger ass out of herself, there she goes and embarrasses herself yet again. While it’s hard to know whether the Georgia congresswoman really is as dumb as she seems or is simply willing to go to incredible lengths to keep her name in the headlines, we do know that she’s constantly outdoing herself. And this week has already proved to be no exception.

While Greene made headlines last week for waging a war with Jimmy Kimmel after reporting him to the Capitol police—the same force she voted against awarding congressional medals and to whom she infamously referred to as the “gazpacho police”—she’s got enough fight in her to take on more than one media personality at a time, and is now accusing NBC News’ Scott Wong of misquoting her to fit his own preconceived narrative, as Mediaite reported.

The problem is, in her pathetic attempt to exonerate herself and prove that Wong—like so many other members of the press—only reports “a twisted sound bite” of what she says to them, she attached a video of their interaction. What it showed was that Greene was accurately quoted, and that some of the additional interjections she made that didn’t make the final edit of Wong’s piece made Greene sound like an even worse human being, if that’s possible.

👇FULL video of what I said about Jan. 6. Every week the press asks Republicans divisive questions about each other like this, trying to get me to say something bad or criticize @GOPLeader. Then only report a twisted sound bite of our words. I’m not playing the game anymore. https://t.co/nF7XBBdUn2 pic.twitter.com/QGFHxJj7II — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 10, 2022

While Greene—who has regularly expressed pride in the “work” she did on January 6th and sadness for the way the arrested rioters from that day are being treated—did concede that the attacks on the Capitol were “horrible” and “a terrible experience,” she also really double-downed on the misguided notion that people no longer care about what happened on January 6, 2021.

“Why don’t you care about things that people actually care about instead of continuing on with this, OK?,” Greene suggested to Wong. “Go ask about BLM and antifa rioters. See if they’re rotting in jail.”

Somehow, in one succinct tweet meant to paint herself as a victim, Greene managed to make herself seem like even more of a monster. Which is its own kind of accomplishment.

