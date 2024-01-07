There were a lot of kooky characters the day of the Jan. 6 riot: the Coors Light guy; the influencer who livestreamed her illegal antics; the wine club enthusiast; the regional Jesus Christ Superstar performer; the brilliant Mr. Show and Bob’s Burgers alum. But none made their mark like QAnon Shaman. His real name is Jacob Chansley, and he’s since served his time for storming the Capitol building, though he isn’t fully reformed. Now that he’s out, he wants something returned to him: his iconic horns.

“They’re keeping it like it’s evidence,” Chansley told The Daily Beast of his massive headdress, which can be seen in some of the more surreal images from that day. “The case is over, so there’s no reason for them to continue holding onto it.”

He added, “It’s rather upsetting that they’re not doing what the government is supposed to do and returning the property.”

Chansley pointed out that he didn’t buy the headdress to break into the Capitol building in an attempt to thwart democracy. “Dude, I’ve been dressing that way for over 10 years,” he said.

The headdress, a furry top with giant protruding out from both sides, was part of Chansley’s overall ostentatious get-up, which was also comprised of red, white, and blue face paint and no shirt, all the better to show off his elaborate tats. It made Chansley easy to identify, turning him into the most overtly ridiculous perpetrator lured to the Capitol that day by people like exiting president Donald J. Trump, who’s running again despite his very broken brain.

