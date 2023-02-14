Between Joe Biden’s State of the Union address and Rihanna’s explosive Super Bowl Halftime Show, we’ve hardly had a moment to check in with Rudy Giuliani. Though it doesn’t seem the same could be said for Fani Willis, the district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, where Donald Trump and his cronies could be in big trouble once the grand jury report related to the former president’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election are unsealed.

As Raw Story reports, Harry Litman — a former federal prosecutor — is feeling pretty confident in his assumption that an indictment could be coming Giuliani’s way in the VERY near future. While appearing as a guest on MSNBC’s All In on Monday night, the topic turned to Trump’s shady phone call to Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s Secretary of State, whom Trump and his team pushed to help them “find 11,870 votes” so that he didn’t lose the Peachtree State, or the general election. (The same call during which the former president may have loudly farted.)

“If I had done that, if some random person off the street in Georgia had done that, we’d be in prison right now wouldn’t we?,” Hasan asked, with Litman responding in the absolute affirmative. In fact, Litman went so far to to claim that such a statement could easily be considered “solicitation to commit election fraud,” and feels pretty confident that there will be repercussions.

“He’s gotten the target letter, and that means for the listeners out there, that [Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis] has decided he is in her sights,” Litman said. “So, she intends to indict him. But since he took the Fifth, I doubt it. I anticipate, and it’s a really good general point, it is not just Trump involved here. He did as much as suggested it was Trump because he once talked about people not before the grand jury. Seventeen target people, sort of all the president’s men and women. Giuliani really, really — he goes down to Georgia, tells all these fibs. I think he’s in a world of hurt and is likely to be indicted.”

On the bright side, maybe Rudy can get a discount on those cozy sandals he was hawking a few months back for MyPillow man Mike Lindell. We hear them make comfy shower shoes, and where Giuliani is going, he might very well need them.

(Via Raw Story)