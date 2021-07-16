Republican clout chaser and Grandpa Munster cosplayer Senator Ted Cruz is now entering the #FreeBritney chat.

Cruz, who probably should be more concerned with the rising Covid rates in Texas and the state’s failing power grid, recently gave an interview on Fox News in which he proudly threw his support behind Britney Spears. The pop star’s legal battle over her decade-long conservatorship has dominated headlines in recent weeks as fans learn even more disturbing details about the singer’s current living situation. Some of those updates just haven’t sat right with Cruz, who told Fox News he was “unequivocally” in the “Free Britney camp.”

“What’s happened to her is ridiculous and it’s unjustifiable,” Cruz told host Stuart Varney on his show. “She’s a grown woman and yet she can’t make any decisions about her own life.” Cruz then went on to plug his podcast — he dedicated an entire episode to explaining conservatorships to listeners who, like us, might have been wondering why a Texas senator who’s so publicly failing his constituents seems so invested in the legal saga of a former Mouseketeer.

Then again, Cruz probably just saw Spears was trending on Twitter and saw a chance to score more clicks. The GOP’s most-loathed mascot definitely socialed his #FreeBritney campaign on his timeline:

And he’s not the only politician taking notice of the singer’s plight. Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bob Casey recently sent out letters to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, asking for the data on conservatorships and guardianship arrangements in an effort to bolster Spears’ case. The support from both sides of the political aisle when it comes to Spears’ fight did not go unnoticed by Twitter, either.

People keep saying America is so divided there is no issue the left and right can unify around…and like the true queen she is, Britney Spears saves us again, and gives America an issue both Ted Cruz and Elizabeth Warren can unite behind. #FreeBritney — Courtney (@CShadegg) July 14, 2021

Leave it to @britneyspears to be the one person who can heal the nation’s vast political divide. From Ted Cruz To Elizabeth Warren, There's A Bipartisan Push To #FreeBritney https://t.co/b9zIP7Btcd — Jeremy Toler (@monktoler) July 14, 2021

It looks like Britney Spears may have been the key to bipartisanship all along.