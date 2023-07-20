Barbie rager Ted Cruz doesn’t let social media punches affect him much. However, he recently let slip that the Cancun jokes do bother him a little bit, but Ted should never expect to live down that sunny vacation during a deadly ice storm in his home state. As well, Ted has attempted to joke about Cancun on his own, and he was swiftly reminded that he can’t get away with it, but the rest of humanity can keep telling ’em.

Of course, there’s another long-running Ted Cruz joke from the very bizarre time that was 2016. During the GOP primary race, people started making the (very funny) case that Ted could be the Zodiac Killer. Ted actually did think this was amusing, and he hasn’t forgotten, but still, Ted is not as good at making Ted jokes as he would believe.

Fast forward to 2023, and the Las Vegas PD has moved on a search warrant related to the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, and that’s certainly a trip down memory lane. In response to a tweet from the New York Times, Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson couldn’t resist a bit of a groaner: “To this day, we still don’t know where Ted Cruz was that fateful night.”

To this day, we still don’t know where Ted Cruz was that fateful night. https://t.co/J3xYjou80o — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 18, 2023

Ted had his own groaner in response: “First I was the Zodiac, now I killed Tupac?”

First I was the Zodiac, now I killed Tupac? 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/OfHYpxzhvN — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 20, 2023

Again, yeah, Ted is not great at making Ted Cruz jokes, but at least this is better than him losing it over the Barbie movie. Although that might happen today, too. You never know!