A classic Ted Cruz fumble is springing back up thanks to Texas following through on a state-wide ban of Pornhub. Back in 2017, the senator was roasted on social media after users discovered porn in his Twitter likes. Since then, Cruz has mostly been mocked for infamously feeling to Cancun while residents of his state literally froze to death during an historic winter storm. So it’s a change for the classic Cruz scandal to re-enter the mix.

The Pornhub ban is a result of the state demanding age verification, which the pornography site has refused to comply with. Access to the Pornhub site is now disabled for Texas residents.

Via Houston Chronicle:

“Until the real solution is offered, we have made the difficult decision to completely disable access to our website in Texas,” the message read. The Republican-majority state Legislature passed the age verification law, HB 1181, last year. It requires companies that distribute “sexual material harmful to minors” to confirm visitors are over 18 with an online system that verifies users’ government-issued identification or another commercially available system that uses public or private data. The sites are not permitted to retain identifying information.

With Pornhub now banned in the state, social media leapt at the opportunity to dunk on Cruz and wonder how the poor senator will survive without ready access to porn. “Thoughts and prayers” has been a common refrain.

Below are the more safe for work reactions that don’t include the infamous screencap from Cruz’s Twitter likes. However, there are plenty of those floating around, so be warned.

With PornHub pulling out of Texas I'd like to offer thoughts and prayers to Ted Cruz. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 14, 2024

Suspiciously enough, Ted Cruz’s podcast today is about using VPNs in Texas. pic.twitter.com/1Vtf10RybU — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) March 14, 2024

It’s real. I went there to test it out. The only Texas residents who are allowed to use it now, are people who created an account previously. Like it won’t let you create one now. You had to have already had one before. So the only Texan who’ll still be using pornhub is Ted Cruz https://t.co/6C2KY0krE2 pic.twitter.com/4dNjy4F7PO — Mike McLean 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@MikeMcLean00) March 14, 2024

Ted Cruz in shambles https://t.co/dbgLBZp9Ms — ANTIFAldo (@ANTIFAldo) March 14, 2024

Ted on his way to OK https://t.co/lgAUoBdfUg pic.twitter.com/WrNrHZPDqS — ☕️ MF NORM ♨️ (@NW_StayDet) March 14, 2024

(Via Houston Chronicle)