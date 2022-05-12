Well, it looks like Dr. Oz’s Edible-Face has some real competition in his Pennsylvania GOP Senate race. This only adds further insult to injury after Trump’s Mehmet Oz endorsement sparked a MAGA backlash and the proud MAGA King’s 55-0 endorsement streak went down the tubes in Kentucky this week after his endorsed, alleged “groper” of a candidate imploded into flames.

Trump, for his part, appears to have quite a beef with Kathy Barnette, who’s actually spent very little money (about $127,000) in comparison to the double-digit millions doled out by Oz and hedge-fund competitor David McCormick in the same GOP race. Barnette is also widely recognized (outwardly by publications that include Drudge Report and Politico) as an “Ultra-MAGA,” which must grind Trump’s gears even more. And Trump’s this well, as Mediaite relays how he whipped out a statement:

“Kathy Barnette will never be able to win the General Election against the Radical Left Democrats… She has many things in her past which have not been properly explained or vetted, but if she is able to do so, she will have a wonderful future in the Republican Party-and I will be behind her all the way.”

Yep, he’s steamed! Here’s Barnette in a Getty photo, which arrived with a caption about her surging Trafalgar Group poll numbers. As of May 11, she’s got 23.2% against Oz’s 24.5% and McCormick’s 21.6%.

Trump’s words echo that of Fox News’ Sean Hannity, who criticized Barnette for her “very troubling history of attacking Donald Trump.” Hannity then argued that Dr. Oz is the GOP’s only hope to “easily defeat the Crazed, Lunatic Democrat in Pennsylvania. A vote for anyone else in the Primary is a vote against Victory in the Fall!” That “Crazed, Lunatic Democrat” happens to be Democrat frontrunner John Fetterman, the big badass and beloved Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania who famously referred to Trump’s “big flaming hot pile of garbage” while Giuliani held “stolen election” press conferences at a landscaping company. Politics!

