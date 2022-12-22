On Wednesday evening, millions of Americans gathered around their preferred streaming device to hear Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky deliver an impassioned plea in which he asked the U.S. for as much help as we could give him in keeping Vladimir Putin’s mitts off his country. Tears were shed and many in the room were clearly left feeling emotional as a result of the historic visit — well, the people who weren’t being classless by refusing to clap or calling Zelensky a “welfare queen.” Tucker Carlson, meanwhile, went in a bit of a different direction — and, oh man, did he sound like an a**hole.

Putin’s Press Secretary: “The President of Ukraine showed up at the WH dressed like the manager of a strip club and started to demand money. Amazingly, no one threw him out.” pic.twitter.com/ffvm7P3jO5 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) December 22, 2022

Zelensky has spent the last 10 months physically fighting for his country, and showing the world that David can trump Goliath. (David, by the way, can also trump Trump.) But here’s the sartorial snark the guy whose bow tie collection was once estimated to be worth $1.5 million let spill out of his mouth:

“The President of Ukraine showed up at the WH dressed like the manager of a strip club and started to demand money. Amazingly, no one threw him out.”

Someone’s Putin’s puppet!

As for Zelensky’s speech? As Mediaite reports, Fox News’ new Fashion Police officer was pretty meh on that, too. And brought up the president’s attire again (which, by the way, are the fatigues he’s been wearing since his country has been at war with Russia):