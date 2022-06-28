Vladimir Putin’s so steamed over the world rejecting Russia amid his Ukraine invasion that the Kremlin’s been rolling out massive sh*t lists of Americans who are no longer welcome to visit his country. That includes expected. names like Joe Biden and his colleagues, but also semi-random names like Morgan Freeman. None of them, probably, are losing any rest over never entering Russia, but Putin’s still going. The Russian president, who’s leadership is said to “no longer absolute” is continuing to bring the (ineffective) hammer down, and he’s got a new list.

According to Forbes, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has finally landed upon Putin’s list of those who not “indefinitely” worthy of Russia. This is amusing, considering that (back in 2019) Mitch groused on the Senate floor after critics dubbed him “Moscow Mitch,” and the Washington Post called him a “Russian asset.” Yet Forbes unrolls the list of Putin-banned names, which includes part of Biden’s family and these U.S. lawmakers:

A host of high-profile politicians have also been targeted, including McConnell, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa), Sen. Benjamin Sass (R-Neb.), Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.).

What did Mitch do? He criticized far-right congresspeople (including Madison Cawthorn and Marjorie Taylor Green), who he accused of being part of the “Putin wing of the Republican party” as well as “a few lonely voices off to the side” who should be ignored. Surely, Putin’s also steamed about this lack of Mitch support during the Russia-Ukraine war, all while the U.S. continues to pile on economic sanctions. Well, Vlad the Bad really told him who’s boss, not to mention who’s the biggest Botox addict of them all.

