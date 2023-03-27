walmart1024
A Tweet About Walmart Selling Sex Toys Led To Genuine Insight (And Plenty Of Jokes)

Lara Logan is getting roasted on Twitter for her latest tweet about Walmart. The conservative journalist, whose recent penchant for spouting QAnon-esque conspiracy theories has already led to bans at Fox News and Newsmax, tweeted a photo of vibrators sitting on a shelf at the big box retailer.

“Why is Walmart selling sex toys?” Logan asked in the caption.

If this controversy seems familiar, it’s because Marjorie Taylor Greene launched a similar crusade back in December. Although, in the case of Greene, the vibrators were placed next to children’s toothbrushes, which prompted the Georgia congresswoman to accuse the retail giant of grooming.

“Selling sex toys openly where children are exposed to them is wrong, inappropriate, immoral, indecent, perverted, shameful, and incredibly harmful to children,” Greene tweeted. “Why is Walmart participating in the grooming and sexualization of children?”

In a statement to Newsweek, Walmart said, “The placement of the product was a mistake and was promptly corrected at the store.” And that appears to be the case.

In the photo tweeted by Logan, the vibrators are located next to women’s razors and contraceptives, a pretty appropriate place if there ever was one. However, for conservatives like Logan, the proper place for sex toys is nowhere, and she was roundly schooled on Twitter for her puritanical stance.

“Because people buy them and Walmart, being a business that sells products to people who want them, realizes they can make money by selling these,” David S. Cohen tweeted. “What part of capitalism do you not understand?”

“Your bio says ‘not a fan of tyranny.’ Except when it comes to adult purchases I guess,” Cathy Reisenwitz wrote.

“Just wait until you find out about how they sell the tool used in the leading cause of death for kids. (Guns)” David Hogg tweeted.

“Because conservative men can’t pleasure their women?” Andrew Kimmel helpfully added.

You can see more reactions to Logan below:

