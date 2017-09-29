40 Fun Homemade Halloween Costumes On A Budget

Jyn Erso (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) by Starbit Cosplay.

We’ll be sharing costume ideas in the coming weeks, kicking off with these cheap, homemade Halloween costumes culled from Creative Commons and social media. We’re hoping you’ll find a fun costume that isn’t a pain to replicate, because it’s Halloween, not “take on debt for an outfit to get drunk in” day.

Ready to roll? Here we go!

Kim Possible costume by _sarah_pagee_.

#whatsthesich #gingeriffic #halloweencostume ✌🏼️ A post shared by Sarah Page (@_sarah_pagee_) on Sep 13, 2015 at 11:10am PDT

This one requires green or brown cargo pants, a black crop top (or tie the shirt at the midriff), and long red hair or a wig. Bonus points if you add dark gloves and comfortable, plain black shoes.

Damian (Mean Girls) costume by nativegirl661.

This one is ridiculously simple and good for cold weather. Just don some black sunglasses, bundle up in a blue hoodie, and make a cheap sign.