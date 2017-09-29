40 Fun Homemade Halloween Costumes On A Budget

#Stranger Things #Halloween Costumes #Halloween #Star Wars #Cosplay
Entertainment Editor
09.29.17

Jyn Erso (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) by Starbit Cosplay.

We’ll be sharing costume ideas in the coming weeks, kicking off with these cheap, homemade Halloween costumes culled from Creative Commons and social media. We’re hoping you’ll find a fun costume that isn’t a pain to replicate, because it’s Halloween, not “take on debt for an outfit to get drunk in” day.

Ready to roll? Here we go!

Kim Possible costume by _sarah_pagee_.

#whatsthesich #gingeriffic #halloweencostume ✌🏼️

A post shared by Sarah Page (@_sarah_pagee_) on

This one requires green or brown cargo pants, a black crop top (or tie the shirt at the midriff), and long red hair or a wig. Bonus points if you add dark gloves and comfortable, plain black shoes.

Damian (Mean Girls) costume by nativegirl661.

This one is ridiculously simple and good for cold weather. Just don some black sunglasses, bundle up in a blue hoodie, and make a cheap sign.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stranger Things#Halloween Costumes#Halloween#Star Wars#Cosplay
TAGSCHEAP HALLOWEEN COSTUMESCOSPLAYHalloweenhalloween costumesPUNSStar WarsStranger Things

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 7 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP