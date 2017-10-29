Getty Image

It may not be Thanksgiving quite yet, but this is the season for pumpkin pie. As soon as the leaves start changing colors and the wind carries a chill, there’s nothing quite like the spicy, flavorful bite from one of America’s least-appreciated desserts. But pumpkin pie has also languished on a treadmill of complacency. It’s one of those dishes that are rarely if ever, innovated upon. This season, that’s changed forever in a truly bizarre way thanks to Chicago’s Alinea: They’ve made the pie crystal clear.

Alinea, a three-star Michelin restaurant, is known for its fascinating foodie creations. From an edible helium balloon to a lily bulb caviar plate, it’s a dining experience that is totally in control of the geniuses in the kitchen. Now, with their seasonal menu shifting strictly into fall-themed dishes, their special take on the pie is here and its blowing people’s minds.

Clear pumpkin pie by @simon.a.davies #holidays #pumpkinpie A post shared by Grant Achatz (@grant_achatz) on Oct 21, 2017 at 5:21pm PDT

We don’t have transparent aluminum like in Star Trek but we have this https://t.co/8jiD1TDtU9 — Supeternatural Cohen (@flargh) October 25, 2017