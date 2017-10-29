A Chicago Restaurant Is Making Crystal Clear Pumpkin Pie, And It Looks Bizarre

10.28.17

Getty Image

It may not be Thanksgiving quite yet, but this is the season for pumpkin pie. As soon as the leaves start changing colors and the wind carries a chill, there’s nothing quite like the spicy, flavorful bite from one of America’s least-appreciated desserts. But pumpkin pie has also languished on a treadmill of complacency. It’s one of those dishes that are rarely if ever, innovated upon. This season, that’s changed forever in a truly bizarre way thanks to Chicago’s Alinea: They’ve made the pie crystal clear.

Alinea, a three-star Michelin restaurant, is known for its fascinating foodie creations. From an edible helium balloon to a lily bulb caviar plate, it’s a dining experience that is totally in control of the geniuses in the kitchen. Now, with their seasonal menu shifting strictly into fall-themed dishes, their special take on the pie is here and its blowing people’s minds.

Clear pumpkin pie by @simon.a.davies #holidays #pumpkinpie

A post shared by Grant Achatz (@grant_achatz) on

