Unsplash

If you live in NYC, Chicago, LA, or any other major city, sitting in traffic has become part of life. Sometimes there not even an accident to be seen. You look around expecting to see an ambulance or something, but nothing. Just too many cars all jammed together.

Recently, Kfzteile24 — the German autoparts giant — led a massive study on traffic across 100 cities. The goal was to create a conversation around modern mobility and learn from places that really “get it.” All together, the study accounted for a wide-range metrics:

kfzteile24

Kfzteile24, CMO Thomas Klouber says, “Cars are an important accessory of modern life, and the means by which many use to get from A to B. Yet poor urban planning or a lack of civil education can make driving the most stressful experience of somebody’s day.We hope that this study will act as a catalyst for those cities in the negative end of the ranking to invest in safer, cleaner and more efficient roads.”

Which is all fine and good for a super efficient German to say. After all, the study has Düsseldorf in the #1 spot. But the number of of improvements needed for the lower ranking cities on the list to move up seem tough to fathom with so many cars on the road. Clearly, this is a resource for long term planning.

Still, it’s fun to check out. The worst cities in the US were no surprise:

1. Los Angeles (ranked 75th world wide)

2. New York (ranked 70th world wide)

3. Miami (ranked 65th worldwide)

4. San Diego (ranked 56th worldwide)

5. Boston (ranked 50th worldwide)

In comparison here is where you can go to live in the US and not have your commute leave you a rage-filled mess.

1. Seattle (ranked 16th worldwide)

2. San Antonio (ranked 23rd worldwide)

3. Austin (ranked 41st worldwide)

4. Philadelphia (ranked 43rd world wide)

As for the rest of the Top Ten worldwide, it’s a pretty predictable lineup of cities people love. See a correlation forming?