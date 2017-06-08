How One Woman Is Revitalizing The Tradition Of Haitian Cream Liqueur

Absalon

“Hm-hmm! Damn that liquor smells good!”

I stood in Charlene Absalon’s high-rise Long Island City apartment, watching the IT professional pour a bowl of dark rum into a bigger ceramic bowl, already full of sweet-smelling ingredients. Charlene was making Cremas, a Haitian cream liqueur that I grew up sneaking sips of at family parties.

“Haitians historically use 95 proof,” Charlene said. “I find that dark rum works better, then by the time I add everything, Cremas Absalon comes out at 15 percent alcohol.”

By comparison, Kahlúa is 20% ABV and Bailey’s is 17%. Whether the 15% alcohol found in cremas is enough for you is really a matter of taste.

“Some people are like, ‘Well this isn’t enough! We need more! It isn’t strong!'” Charlene told me. “And some people are like, ‘Whooo! It’s hot!'”

I was drawn to Charlene’s story for the same reason she was drawn to starting her brand: We both grew up knowing that a Haitian household just isn’t complete without a bottle of Cremas. Similar to Puerto Rico’s Coquito, minus the eggs, the cream liqueur is traditionally made with boiled milk, coconut milk, and enough dark liquor to make any lush blush. Now the Haitian staple is ready to make a craft culture debut thanks to Absalon. But delivering a new liqueur to the mainstream isn’t the end game here. It’s really about pushing Haitian culture in America to new heights, and getting the country’s culinary tradition the attention it deserves.