Shutterstock/UPROXX

Every year around March — once I’ve realized that January and February were a complete wash and I didn’t accomplish one thing on my list of resolutions — I get anxious. We’re months into the new year and I’m still just as tired, fat, and grumpy as I was before I dutifully wrote down a list of things I would change and promised that this would be the year that I stop eating pizza every night (cheese is bad for you now, anyway) and start juicing up a storm. Except, well, it turns out that juicing is bad for you now, too. Thank god I waited.

You heard that, right? Juicing, the go-to of every one of your health-conscious friends who’s changed their life, fallen in love, and promises to live forever, is over. It’s out. And it’s not just grouchy old me talking about why it’s bad…this time we’ve got scientific proof.

According to a new study published in The Journal of the American College of Cardiology, juicing your vegetables isn’t actually doing anything for you and could be more harmful than helpful when it comes to maintaining your health (and your figure). Despite popular claims to the contrary — and I’m certain someone out there is angrily rolling their eyes at this post right now — it turns out that there’s no actual evidence that juicing will change your life. Well, actually, it may, but not in a good way.

From Popular Science:

Juicing was called out for its tendency to sneak extra sugar—and calories—into your diet. When you juice a fruit, you remove the healthful fiber contained therein. You’re basically just drinking sugar water with some vitamins in it. You’d be better off eating a few carrots and apples than drinking a whole grocery cart worth of fruits and veggies in one sitting.

Are you shaken? I am! It’s like everything we’ve been taught to believe about health has been wrong! It’s like when I used to guzzle Vitamin Water thinking it would make me happier and healthier and ended up just gaining five pounds instead (because it’s delicious, but also loaded with calories).