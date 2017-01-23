Is Your Food Fake?

01.23.17 2 hours ago

Do you remember driver’s ed in high school? Driving around in your neighborhood with a bunch of other students (and your teacher) during school hours? Nothing was more nerve-wracking than trying to drive on a busy road for the first time in front of your classmates.

One of the most memorable moments from driver’s ed was the horrific safety video entitled “Red Asphalt”. If you always wondered what that would look like in real life, now’s your chance…sort of. Instead of blood, the asphalt in question ran red with millions of red Skittles candies.

Yes, Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch’s favorite candy made an unexpected trip down a Wisconsin highway a few days ago. Skittles, the bite-sized candy that comes from a rainbow, fell off a flatbed pickup truck that was traveling down County Highway South in Dodge County, Wisconsin. The image would be a lot less jarring if the skittles came in a range of colors, but it was only red Skittles that tumbled out, resembling the blood-soaked tide from The Shining.

Warner Bros.

