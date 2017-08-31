As you well know, Uproxx loves a good heist story. While men walking away with buckets of gold and senior citizens stealing $300 million are the typical stories, there are also plenty of oddities out there. Who can forget the cheese heists in Wisconsin where thieves walked off with $160,000 worth of cheese? While that cheese might be the proper pairing, those thieves might have some friendly faces to look for if they’re willing to visit France any time soon.
That’s because a group of thieves entered Paris’ famous catacombs and made their way through into the wine cellar of a collector while he was out of town. The AP reports that at least two other cellars were broken into before the thieves found their way into their target, making off with a reported $300,000 in vintage wine:
Paris police said Wednesday some 250 to 300 bottles, worth up to 1,000 euros ($1,200) each, were stolen from the cellar in the 6th arrondissement of Paris sometime between July 28 and Monday, while the owner was vacationing.
The robbers apparently broke through the wall of the basement cellar from the “Catacombs” network of tunnels under Paris. That they located the cellar so accurately from underground leads police to suspect the theft was carefully planned.
