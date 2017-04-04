Here’s How ‘Zero Calorie’ Sweeteners Get Away With Lying To Your Face

Shutterstock

If you’re like us, you’re probably trying to limit the amount of sugar you take in. This is an extremely difficult feat, because it seems like there’s sugar in literally every single food we eat. Bad teeth, heart disease, liver disease, type II diabetes, Alzheimer’s, plus it’s one of the leading causes of obesity in America? This sounds worse than any other white powder on earth!

The desire to cut out sugar is noble, but in practice it’s damn near impossible. Especially when we slow down enough to realize that our “zero calorie” sweeteners are absurd. Just think about it, what haszero calories?

According to a recent YouTube video — starring a kid who is smarter than all of us — zero calories, like unicorns and partisanship in politics, is just a myth. Not only are these so called “zero calorie” sweeteners not devoid of calories, they actually contain more sugar than real sugar! How can that be? Allow Alex from Technicality Studios to explain: