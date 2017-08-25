Instagram/Getty Images

A lot has happened in the world of Taylor Swift in less than 12 hours, so it’s time to take a bit of a breather and catch up. The gist of it is, Taylor Swift’s new single is out now, the video will drop sometime during the VMAs on Sunday, and there is Taylor is definitely entering a revenge/noir era. Within that, a million tiny ploys that are part of the Reputation album’s roll out have also been

“Look What You Made Me Do” finally drops



The revenge fantasy unfolds…

Immediately, the song was met with a huge reaction, as it declares the “old Taylor” dead, and plays up the revenge fantasy storyline that most people are assuming is directed toward Kim and Kanye over that “Famous” controversy.

Wait, she can’t be dragging Kanye’s mom into this, right?

ok i was done complaining about taylor swift i felt gross n w/e and then i saw this n absolutely fuck taylor swift pic.twitter.com/ws9LYkmeFu — darcie (@333333333433333) August 25, 2017

As one enterprising Twitter user pointed out last night, the release date for Taylor Swift’s Reputation is November 10, a date that also happens to be the tenth anniversary of the death of Kanye’s mother Donda. Now, even in petty celebrity beefs, a situation like a parent’s death — and the profound impact it had on Ye — is entirely too far and off limits.

This coincidence made a lot of people very upset, but truthfully, it was probably just that, a coincidence. Every other fall since 2006 (except last year) Taylor has been releasing an album around this timeframe: Taylor Swift on 10/24/06, Fearless on 11/24/08, Speak Now on 10/25/10, Red on 10/22/12, and 1989 on 10/27/14.

With only so many Fridays within that fourth quarter, her label confirmed that the selected date is strictly a business decision and not another revenge plot point. That is, unless Kanye is involved too and this album serves as some sort of massive epilogue for both of their VMAs storylines.