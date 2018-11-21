Getty Image

The NBA news cycle is never-ending, and even when you think something is so ridiculous that it will dominate headlines for weeks, something else happens that pushes it to the periphery.

One such incident last year involved J.R. Smith throwing a bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones. Smith chucking soup at a coach was instantly hilarious and led to plenty jokes on Twitter — some of which even Smith himself had to admit were funny. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Dave McMenamin were the men behind breaking that story, but they left out one detail on purpose.

It was eventually revealed that Smith’s soup of choice that day was chicken tortilla, but that was left out of the original story. It wasn’t a necessary detail at first, but once the Twitter machine started spinning and people began trying to figure out what soup he threw — and what soups were best for throwing — Windhorst decided to withhold that information out of spite.