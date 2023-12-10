Bronny James is officially back. During Sunday afternoon’s game between the USC Trojans and Long Beach State 49ers, James was able to take the floor for the first time since he went into cardiac arrest during an offseason practice.

The game took place at the Galen Center, where USC plays its home games, and unsurprisingly, James’ family was in attendance and sitting courtside — his dad, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, made clear that he would be in attendance for Bronny’s first game no matter when it came. And with just under 13 minutes left in the first half, LeBron and the rest of the arena got to watch as Bronny headed to the scorers table and checked in for the first time as a Trojan.

And not long after, he put forth a highlight that we’ve seen his old man do time and time again. Following a turnover, a Long Beach State player looked like he was going to get a layup, but Bronny came flying in for a chasedown block.

Bronny’s medical incident occurred back in July, and fortunately, all indications were that he was doing well in the immediate aftermath of the event. A little more than two months later, LeBron indicated that the plan was for Bronny to play at some point during the 2023-24 college basketball season, and at the end of November, he was given the green light for a full return.