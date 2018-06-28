Getty Image

After drafting Luka Doncic to go with Dennis Smith Jr. and Harrison Barnes, the Dallas Mavericks have their perimeter of the future in place — at least that’s their hope. That leaves the frontcourt as the area in most significant need of upgrading this offseason.

Dallas has been rumored to have interest in many of the top free agent big men that will be hitting the market on July 1, headlined by DeAndre Jordan and DeMarcus Cousins. However, with regards to Jordan it’s possible the Clippers big man could opt in to his player option this Friday in order to facilitate a trade, much like his former teammate Chris Paul did last season.

Despite being spurned by Jordan in 2015 in the infamous emoji war that saw Jordan get barricaded in a house by the Clippers, the Mavs are once again ready to put their heart out there to the 29-year-old Texas native. Dallas has been rumored to be sniffing around as one of the possible trade destinations for Jordan, and on Wednesday night, 50 hours before the deadline for Jordan to opt-in, it seems things are picking up steam after the Clippers already made a move for an immediate Jordan replacement in Marcin Gortat.