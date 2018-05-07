Nick Van Exel Denies A Report That David Fizdale Told Marc Gasol ‘You Want Popovich, And I Want LeBron’

#New York Knicks
05.07.18 17 mins ago

Getty Image

David Fizdale is the new head coach of the New York Knicks, which means now we’ll finally get into some of the rumors about what happened to cause his dismissal from his former job.

Fizdale was fired by the Memphis Grizzlies early in the season after an apparent conflict with Grizzlies star Marc Gasol. Everyone involved has been quiet about whatever it was that led to the coach’s dismissal, but some of that story appears to be finding its way into the public eye now that the New York media has its focus on Fizdale.

A New York Daily News piece published on Saturday went further into an alleged incident where Fizdale and Gasol got into it about the state of the locker room and their tenuous relationship. As the Grizzlies continued to struggle, it’s said, the two parties became frustrated with their expectations of one another.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks
TAGSDavid FizdaleMARC GASOLMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESNEW YORK KNICKSNick Van Exel

Listen To This

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

05.03.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

05.02.18 5 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 1 week ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 1 week ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP