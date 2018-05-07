Getty Image

David Fizdale is the new head coach of the New York Knicks, which means now we’ll finally get into some of the rumors about what happened to cause his dismissal from his former job.

Fizdale was fired by the Memphis Grizzlies early in the season after an apparent conflict with Grizzlies star Marc Gasol. Everyone involved has been quiet about whatever it was that led to the coach’s dismissal, but some of that story appears to be finding its way into the public eye now that the New York media has its focus on Fizdale.

A New York Daily News piece published on Saturday went further into an alleged incident where Fizdale and Gasol got into it about the state of the locker room and their tenuous relationship. As the Grizzlies continued to struggle, it’s said, the two parties became frustrated with their expectations of one another.