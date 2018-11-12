Getty Image

DeMar DeRozan didn’t take a trade out of Toronto too well initially. Things are fine now, and he’s a member of the San Antonio Spurs (and seemingly happily so). But when he was first shipped out of Toronto as part of a package that netted Kawhi Leonard, he was understandably upset.

DeRozan claims he was told he would not be traded, which is why he was shocked to find out he was, indeed, moved from the team he had spent his entire career with. And while he’s come to terms with that and continued his career in San Antonio, the initial response was outright shock.

DeRozan was profiled in a Bleacher Report piece that detailed exactly what was going on with him when he first heard that he would be moving to San Antonio. And it’s not surprising that he was out doing other things and enjoying his offseason. But what was most interesting is that DeRozan was in the one place where society still says it’s not cool to check out what’s happening on your phone: the movies.