Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors headed stateside for Game 5 of their Eastern Conference Finals tilt against the Milwaukee Bucks. The game took place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, but for fans in the 6, the game was on display outside of Scotiabank Arena in Jurassic Park. Plenty members of the Raptor faithful attended the watch party, including Drake.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper has made headlines during this series due to his appearances in his courtside seat while the Raptors have played host. But even with Toronto out of town, he’s still a fan through and through, and before Game 5 tipped off, he posted a message to his Instagram Story telling fans to get to Jurassic Park.

Drake/IG

It turns out this wasn’t just a matter of him ducking his head in and splitting. Drake showed up prior to tip and took it all in from a seat on stage.