Dwyane Wade Is Impressed By The ‘Special’ Philadelphia 76ers

Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers don’t appear satisfied with simply making the playoffs this season, their first trip to the postseason since 2012. After a pair of hard fought, and at times outwardly chippy, games in Miami went their way, the Sixers return to Philly up 3-1 in the series and on the brink of a trip to the second round.

There they would face either the Celtics or the Bucks, both of whom would be considered underdogs to the Sixers, which gives them a great chance of making the Eastern Conference Finals this season putting them well ahead of schedule. The obvious answer to why the Sixers are on this accelerated track to being a legit contender is the play of young superstars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid (along with some spectacular efforts from Dario Saric and others).

Philadelphia has a pair of cornerstone players in Simmons and Embiid and can rely on those two to simply overwhelm their opponents with athleticism and talent. However, what makes this young group in Philly so unique is that none of them seem to be shrinking under the spotlight, which has been the impressive thing for Dwyane Wade in going up against this Sixers group.