When the Minnesota Timberwolves made the bombshell announcement earlier this month that All-Star guard Jimmy Butler had a requested a trade, there were initially three teams reportedly at the top of his list of possible destinations: the Knicks, the Lakers, and the Clippers.

Of course, it was only a matter of time before half the league joined the fray, with organizations like the Sixers, Heat, and Rockets emerging in recent days as intriguing candidates for the Butler sweepstakes. Philadelphia quickly learned that the asking price was too high (i.e. Ben Simmons) and have since bowed out entirely, while Houston remains the wildcard in this equation as they continue to methodically arrange what they believe to be their best offer.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat are in the hot seat. A report from earlier this week revealed that South Beach is Butler’s preferred destination, and the organization has been trying to put together a viable package ever since. Now, it appears they’ve settled on a final offer, although the details are virtually nonexistent that this point.