The Heat Have Reportedly Made A ‘Final Offer’ To The Wolves For Jimmy Butler

#Jimmy Butler #Miami Heat
09.28.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

When the Minnesota Timberwolves made the bombshell announcement earlier this month that All-Star guard Jimmy Butler had a requested a trade, there were initially three teams reportedly at the top of his list of possible destinations: the Knicks, the Lakers, and the Clippers.

Of course, it was only a matter of time before half the league joined the fray, with organizations like the Sixers, Heat, and Rockets emerging in recent days as intriguing candidates for the Butler sweepstakes. Philadelphia quickly learned that the asking price was too high (i.e. Ben Simmons) and have since bowed out entirely, while Houston remains the wildcard in this equation as they continue to methodically arrange what they believe to be their best offer.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat are in the hot seat. A report from earlier this week revealed that South Beach is Butler’s preferred destination, and the organization has been trying to put together a viable package ever since. Now, it appears they’ve settled on a final offer, although the details are virtually nonexistent that this point.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Butler#Miami Heat
TAGSJIMMY BUTLERMIAMI HEATMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

09.28.18 12 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

09.28.18 12 hours ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From September 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From September 2018

09.28.18 13 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.25.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.24.18 4 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP