Isaiah Thomas Will Finally Undergo Surgery On His Injured Hip

#LA Lakers
03.28.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas’ hip has been a big deal for months. Whether it held him out of Boston’s postseason series against Cleveland in 2017, nearly held up the trade between the two teams that sent Kyrie Irving to Beantown, or caused him to miss much of the first half of the season for the Cavaliers, Thomas’ hip has been at the center of attention for some time.

It was announced earlier this week that Thomas was going to sit down with doctors about the injury, and on Wednesday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that Thomas will get some work done on his right hip on Thursday.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSISAIAH THOMASLA LAKERS

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 4 hours ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 5 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP