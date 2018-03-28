Isaiah Thomas Will Finally Undergo Surgery On His Injured Hip

Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas’ hip has been a big deal for months. Whether it held him out of Boston’s postseason series against Cleveland in 2017, nearly held up the trade between the two teams that sent Kyrie Irving to Beantown, or caused him to miss much of the first half of the season for the Cavaliers, Thomas’ hip has been at the center of attention for some time.

It was announced earlier this week that Thomas was going to sit down with doctors about the injury, and on Wednesday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that Thomas will get some work done on his right hip on Thursday.