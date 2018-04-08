Isaiah Thomas Still Doesn’t Regret Playing With His Hip Injury Last Postseason

#LA Lakers #Boston Celtics
04.07.18 22 mins ago

The plight of Isaiah Thomas is one of the most unfortunate of the 2017-18 NBA season. In a calendar year, Thomas went from a breakout star with the Boston Celtics expecting a big payday in free agency to a person with an extremely uncertain future.

Thomas played with a torn labrum last year and later bowed out shortly before the Celtics were knocked out by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Then came a trade to that same Cavaliers team and a long rehab period that ran into January of this year.

Thomas struggled on the shores of Lake Erie and was subsequently traded to the Los Angeles Lakers at the trade deadline this season. Last week, his season came to an end when he needed surgery on that same hip. But speaking to the media on Friday, Thomas reiterated that he doesn’t regret playing for Boston despite the complications that have followed for his hip.

