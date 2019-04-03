Ja Morant Is Reportedly Expected To Declare For The 2019 NBA Draft On Wednesday

04.03.19 52 mins ago

Getty Image

For NBA observers, Ja Morant was a household name well before the 2019 NCAA Tournament, but the Murray State guard burst on to the national scene with an explosive performance on the college game’s biggest stage. As a result, Morant’s movements are of great interest to many and, on Wednesday, the 19-year-old will reportedly declare for the 2019 NBA Draft.

This revelation comes as no surprise, as Morant is widely projected to be a top-five pick with the recent assumption that he’s the frontrunner to get taken second overall. In keeping with the expectation that he will declare, Murray State announced an evening press conference.

