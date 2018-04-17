Getty Image

Joel Embiid wants to play basketball again soon. The entire city of Philadelphia is with him in this request, but it’s a bit more complicated than wants and desires at this point.

Embiid is frustrated that he has been cleared out of the concussion protocol and has a mask ready to go but hasn’t been activated by the Sixers in the first two games of their playoff series against the Miami Heat. Embiid broke a bone last month and needed surgery to repair it, and he’s been working to return ever since.

After a disappointing loss in Game 2 on Monday night, Embiid vented his frustrations on Instagram by saying he was sick of being “babied” by the Sixers. He clarified that he feels obligated to perform in the postseason for fans who suffered through The Process, but it doesn’t sound like he is certain to get his wish in Game 3.