Joel Embiid Has Been Upgraded To Probable For Game 3 Against The Heat (UPDATE)

04.19.18

The Philadelphia 76ers are probably to have their superstar center for Game 3 of their series against the Miami Heat. Despite the fact that Joel Embiid was considered doubtful on Wednesday to take the floor for Thursday night’s game in South Beach, the Sixers have upgraded him to probable just hours before tip. The news was first announced by Ira Winderman, who reported that the team’s internal injury report had Embiid as probable.

Soon after, word dropped that Embiid was indeed upgraded between Wednesday’s declaration that he was considered doubtful and Thursday afternoon.

