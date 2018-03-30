Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers bad injury news got worse on Thursday as the team announced that star center Joel Embiid would need facial surgery to repair a fracture below his left eye.

Embiid’s fate is especially cruel for a number of reasons, first and foremost that he was cruising along in his second full season as a pro. Embiid also suffered a concussion, which further muddies the timeline for his return. And the injury came on what amounted to friendly fire: Markelle Fultz, fresh back from a long injury rehab of his own, hit Embiid in the face with his shoulder to cause the injury.

Embiid’s first social media post after the incident was not positive, but he rebounded after it was officially known he would need surgery. The Process posted on Twitter Thursday night, saying he will be “more than fine” and trying to joke about yet another injury for one of the game’s most promising forwards.