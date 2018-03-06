J.R. Smith’s Instagram Post On The Freedom Of Skating Alone Is Inspiring

#Cleveland Cavaliers #Instagram
03.06.18 4 days ago

Getty Image

JR Smith is right: basically anything he does these days is “going to have a meme or whatever behind it.” But there’s something mesmerizing about watching him skate alone.

On Tuesday, Smith posted a photo of him at a Cavs team event at a roller rink wearing old-school skates and just generally having a good time on a different kind of hardwood. In the post, he expounded on the freedom of skating alone and how it helped him clear his head, much like shooting in an empty gym has helped him in the past.

Given the week he had, which included getting suspended for throwing a bowl of soup at Cavaliers assistant coach Damon Jones, the change of tone might be a bit jarring. But Smith has been pretty level-headed about the incident, refusing to talk about it with reporters. And now it seems he’s moved on to finding peace at the rink.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers#Instagram
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSinstagramJR SMITH

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP