Kawhi Leonard Made His First Appearance In Toronto As A Raptor

07.20.18 17 mins ago

Getty Image

Kawhi Leonard has apparently made it north of the border and just may be embracing the Toronto Raptors after all. The newly-traded Leonard is now a member of the Toronto Raptors, who took a chance on upsetting a core that involved DeMar DeRozan and traded for the San Antonio Spur star on Wednesday morning.

The aftermath of that deal was that Leonard wasn’t happy with landing in Toronto and that he might not want to play for them at all. But on Friday night, he appeared online wearing a Raptors team shirt and embracing some important figures in the organization.

The Raptors Twitter account posted a welcome to Leonard on Friday night that included a picture of him alongside Raptors general manager Bobby Webster and team president Masai Ujiri.

