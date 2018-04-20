Kevin Hart Didn’t Make It To Miami For Game 3 But He Sent A Message For Dwyane Wade And The Heat

#Philadelphia 76ers #Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade
04.20.18 1 hour ago

Kevin Hart on Instagram

Kevin Hart is a huge Philadelphia sports fan, and that means he’s had a pretty good year already. But the movie star got into a bit of trouble earlier in the week when Dwyane Wade blamed him for the Sixers’ Game 2 loss at home to the Miami Heat.

Wade, a good friend of Hart when their respective teams aren’t facing each other in the postseason, said that Hart sitting courtside helped spark a retro performance from the 38-year-old guard that was enough to make Joel Embiid frustrated he couldn’t help the Sixers out.

Hart fired back at Wade after the game, insisting that he was coming to Miami for Game 3. Wade rebuked him and said he wasn’t invited, and as it turns out Hart did, indeed, stay away. But not without sending a message through an intermediary.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade
TAGSDWYANE WADEkevin hartMIAMI HEATPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Listen To This

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 1 day ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 4 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 6 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP