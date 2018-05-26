Getty Image

If the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to advance to their fourth NBA Finals in a row, they’ll have to do it without the services of Kevin Love. The All-Star big man suffered a concussion during Cleveland’s Game 6 win against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, and with the series shifting to Boston for a one-game playoff, it’s been determined that Love will not be healthy in time to participate on Sunday.

The news of Love being held out first came via Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com.

After several other media members confirmed the report, the Cavaliers made it official: Love is in the NBA’s concussion protocol and cannot play.