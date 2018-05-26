If the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to advance to their fourth NBA Finals in a row, they’ll have to do it without the services of Kevin Love. The All-Star big man suffered a concussion during Cleveland’s Game 6 win against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, and with the series shifting to Boston for a one-game playoff, it’s been determined that Love will not be healthy in time to participate on Sunday.
The news of Love being held out first came via Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com.
After several other media members confirmed the report, the Cavaliers made it official: Love is in the NBA’s concussion protocol and cannot play.
its cool, the Celtics will still be without Kyrie and Hayward
The way he’s been playing I’d be worried if I was Boston.
i dont want to hear about kyrie or hayward. celtics should have won this series in 5. they had it right in their palm but the “genius” brad stevens keeps running the same packages over and over agian even though they clearly stop working once horford cant post up. people keep saying “oh there young” but are they really? al horford is a 5 time all star, jalen brown, marcus smart, aaron baynes and terry rozier all played in the conference finals last year. this cavs team has no rim protection and no dribble penetration other than lebron who is clearly tired halfway through the 3rd and stops driving. if they lose to this cavs team it would be a massive failure even without kyrie or hayward