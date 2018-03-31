Klay Thompson Will Make His Return To The Warriors On Saturday Night

03.31.18

Despite the fact that Stephen Curry doesn’t look like he’s going to take the floor any time soon, the Golden State Warriors are starting to get healthy at the right time. Draymond Green picked up a few knocks that kept him sidelined, but he’s back. Kevin Durant didn’t last long in his return to the floor, but he’s back, too.

Now, the third member of Golden State’s four-man core is healthy and prepared to play. According to Chris Haynes of ESPN, Klay Thompson is going to suit up and take the floor during the Warriors’ game on Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings.

Thompson has been dealing with a right thumb injury, which as Haynes mentioned was a fractured right thumb. He got hurt in mid-March and is right on time to return, as he was expected to come back onto the floor before the end of March.

