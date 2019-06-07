The Knicks Are The Betting Favorites To Land Kyrie Irving This Summer

Getty Image

Kyrie Irving’s future is far less certain than it was back in October, when the Boston Celtics’ star point guard announce his plan to re-sign with the team upon hitting free agency this summer. A chaotic season in Beantown, one in which the Celtics failed to reach the lofty preseason expectations levied upon them, has led to questions about what Irving plans on doing.

Much of the chatter has surrounded the New York-based teams. Irving, a native of New Jersey, has never explicitly stated a desire to head home, but reports indicate the Knicks and Nets will both make a run at him this summer. This has led to oddsmakers acting accordingly.

BetOnline released its latest odds for Irving’s ultimate destination in free agency, with the Knicks sitting at -150. The Nets are in a good spot, too, at +150, while the Celtics have the same odds as the Lakers, which has been reported to have an eye on Irving this summer. Here’s how it all shakes out: