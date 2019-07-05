Getty Image

Despite having all the confidence in the world a few months ago that a superstar would come to New York, the Knicks were unable to get one of the bigger names on the free agent market. The most prominent example of this came when two players linked to the team, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, decided to instead go and play in Brooklyn.

There were some rumblings that the pair were interested in teaming up, but until it happened, it was a bit of a pipe dream, partly because the list of places where they could have teamed up was so small. That included the Knicks, which, obviously, went 0-for-2.

The latest episode of The Woj Pod featured Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, and it touched on a few of the major free agent storylines around the league. One was just how the the Knicks managed to strike out on Durant, who was believed to have his eye on the team for some time, and Irving, a New Jersey native for whom they were the favorites to land for a stretch. As Shelburne laid out in the podcast (for those who want to listen, it’s around the 23-minute mark), there were a few reasons why.