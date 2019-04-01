Getty Image

A woman who alleged Kristaps Porzingis raped her in his Manhattan apartment the night he suffered a serious knee injury tried to get the New York Knicks to mediate an agreement between the two about payments to not notify police about the incident.

According to ESPN, Porzingis’ accuser reached out to the Knicks and had worked with their legal team to coordinate plans for Porzingis to pay $68,000 for a college fund for the victim’s brother eight months after the alleged rape and once it became clear that Porzingis might not pay. The incident took place on Feb. 7, 2018, hours after Porzingis — then a member of the Knicks — tore his left ACL during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Text messages and emails that ESPN obtained clarify some details from the alleged attack, including that Porzingis said he was “drunk” and invited a neighbor over to get an autograph. From there, the meeting escalated into a sexual encounter, apparently a very violent one. The details of the incident are disturbing, as the woman claims Porzingis called her a “slave” and hit her in the face multiple times.