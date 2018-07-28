Kyle Lowry Really Doesn’t Want To Talk About The Kawhi Leonard Trade

Getty Image

Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan have been reunited — albeit briefly and bittersweetly — at the men’s USA Basketball minicamp in Las Vegas this week. The Raptors, of course, traded away DeRozan earlier this month in exchange for Kawhi Leonard, which DeRozan has very publicly decried as a betrayal of his trust on the part of the organization.

Beyond that, the friendship that had blossomed between DeRozan and Lowry during their time together in Toronto was a major factor in him signing a long-term contract to remain with the Raptors two summers ago, and DeRozan has further claimed that he was told he would not be traded.

Lowry isn’t particularly thrilled about any of this either, in case you were wondering. He made that perfectly clear in a somewhat awkward interview at the USA Basketball minicamp in Las Vegas this week in which he claimed to not know whether he’s had any communication with Kawhi Leonard since the trade.