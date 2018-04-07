Getty Image

Kyrie Irving‘s season came to an abrupt end as knee pain turned into a pair of surgeries in the last fortnight. The latest surgery needed to occur to remove screws Irving had put in his left knee when he fractured his kneecap back in 2013.

The Boston Celtics star won’t be available for the postseason as he recovers, but the good news is that his prospects for the 2018-19 season look strong right now. The Celtics announced on Saturday that Irving’s surgery was successful in removing the pair of screws in his left patella.

Celtics general manager Danny Ainge said everything went “exactly as planned.” He also gave a glimpse into when the team’s star will be 100 percent, saying that Irving is expected to be ready for next season after a summer of rehab.