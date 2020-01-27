The Lakers Set Up A Vigil For Kobe Bryant Outside Their Training Facility

The sudden and tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning outside of Los Angeles rocked the sports world. Those that knew him, played against him, idolized him, or simply loved basketball felt the impact of his death, and in the hours after tributes and remembrances of one of the best to every play in the NBA poured in from all over.

His loss was especially felt in Los Angeles where he was a legend. Magic Johnson called him the greatest Laker ever while remembering his legacy on and off the court, and Shaq paid tribute to “my brother, my friend” as well. At Staples Center, where the Grammys were taking place, fans flocked to remember the legend and share stories with each other, swarming the L.A. Live area in an impressive showing of support for Kobe.

The Lakers themselves were traveling home from Philadelphia on Sunday, with footage of an emotional LeBron James stepping off the plane making the rounds. The organization has yet to make an official remark on Bryant’s death, but they set up a vigil for Bryant outside their training facility, allowing fans to come in the gates and sign a large wall for Kobe.

The Lakers have created a space outside their training facility, but inside the security gates, for a vigil. Fans are signing a large white canvas. There’s a Lakers backdrop with flowers and candles in front of it. Some photos of Kobe. pic.twitter.com/afnard1PY4 — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) January 27, 2020

Kyle Kuzma also posted a tribute later in the evening to Instagram, noting just how difficult the day has been and remembering all that he got from Kobe in his time as a Laker.