Brad Stevens’ reputation as one of the best coaches in the NBA has gotten a nice boost this postseason. It helps when Doris Burke calls out your inbound play perfectly on national television, giving even a casual basketball fan a clear understanding of one of the best coaching moves of the playoffs.

Stevens’ reputation among players, fans and other coaches is an interesting dichotomy of expectations and understanding in sports. While it’s assumed among fans that Stevens has done a great job with the Celtics this season, coaches seem to think he wasn’t worthy of coach of the year votes this season.

Some nuanced NBA fans will say he’s had plenty to work with in Boston despite the loss of Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward this season. And according to NESN, LeBron James says the credit Stevens has gotten for coaching up Boston this season has been “overblown,” although he did not necessarily mean it as a slight against him.