The Boston Celtics held home court advantage on Sunday by taking Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals in blowout fashion. The 108-83 win was a huge opening salvo in a series where many worried who would stop LeBron James.

As it turned out, the Cavs could do little to stop Boston’s hot shooting and never found a lineup that allowed James to get space against the Celtics defense. Crowding James proved effective, as he was well off of his 34-point-per-game average this postseason with just 15 points and both teams had reserves in for the late stages of the fourth quarter.

The early-series deficit doesn’t phase James, though. He told reporters after the game that he’s not worried about going down 1-0 no matter how bad the deficit was in the game itself — much like his response to losing Game 1 in the first round.