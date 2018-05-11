The Atlanta Hawks Have Hired Sixers Assistant Lloyd Pierce As Their Next Head Coach

#Atlanta Hawks
05.11.18 32 mins ago

Getty Image

Mike Budenholzer still doesn’t have his next gig locked down, but the Atlanta Hawks have officially moved on from their former head coach. The team announced late Friday that Philadelphia 76ers assistant Lloyd Pierce will be the next coach of the Hawks.

Pierce interviewed with Atlanta earlier in the week after Budenholzer and the Hawks “mutually agreed to part ways,” which is a nice way of saying that Bud didn’t want to coach the Hawks anymore.

That put both parties on the coaching search. But it was reported on Friday that Pierce was the man for the job, and the Hawks didn’t waste any time in making that official later that night.

