The Ball Family Is Reportedly Considering Shutting Down Big Baller Brand

03.25.19 1 min ago

Getty Image

The 2018-19 season has been one to forget for the Los Angeles Lakers and especially so for second-year point guard Lonzo Ball. Ball had to be shut down for the season with an ankle injury, watching as the team has floundered over the past few months to miss the playoffs.

Making matters worse for Ball is that he recently found out a longtime family friend and co-founder of Big Baller Brand, Alan Foster, has allegedly stolen $1.5 million from him. Ball cut ties with Foster over the weekend, dismissing him from the company, but it seems that won’t be the only fallout from this discovery.

Lonzo is the majority stakeholder in Big Baller Brand, with his father and Foster both owning just over 16 percent of the business. Over the weekend, Lonzo, his father, and the rest of his family apparently had discussions about potentially shutting the doors of Big Baller Brand completely, as there are rumors swirling the young guard could go to Nike.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSbig baller brandLA LAKERSLonzo Ball
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 4 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP