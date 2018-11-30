The Magic Should Consider Targeting These Point Guards In A Trade

Getty Image

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: The Orlando Magic have a roster full of talented players that seem to be missing the key parts necessary to put them over the top. To say Orlando hasn’t had talent the last few seasons wouldn’t be true — they’ve always had legitimate NBA talent on the roster it’s just never been enough or fit together well enough to go anywhere. Even with Nikola Vucevic putting up All-Star caliber numbers, Orlando has still lost four of its last five and will typically lose to the NBA’s best teams. They’re stuck right in the average to below average point.

The Magic are probably going to do some type of roster overhaul over the next few seasons and give it a go once more with a new crop of young players. Jeff Weltman and John Hammond have yet to get a chance to put their identity on the team, but one is beginning to form. The Magic are long, athletic, and trying to implement a defensive identity. They hired a disciplined defensive coach in Steve Clifford to instill this identity in them, but they’re still missing pieces.

Orlando is in desperate need of a point guard. D.J. Augustin is doing a suitable job this season, but if the Magic want to take a step forward now, or in the future, then they need to invest in one. They could choose to wait it out for the upcoming NBA Draft, but at 10-12 and within shouting distance of the playoffs, it wouldn’t be crazy for Orlando to see what it has going and try to make a run at a playoff spot. Then the Magic can use the summer to try and build a roster through free agency on the momentum of being a playoff team.

There is also the option of taking a flyer on a young guard through a trade. Hitting the trade market, especially if it means buying low on a young player, is a smart strategy, and the Magic have a roster that could appeal to some of these teams if any of the following players are on the trading block.