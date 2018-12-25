Markelle Fultz Expects To Play Again At Some Point This Year

Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers will travel to Boston to take on the Celtics as part of the NBA’s Christmas Day slate. While Boston has not been kind to Philly in the times they’ve traveled there recently, the Sixers will at least get something of a boost with the return of Markelle Fultz … kind of. Fultz isn’t going to play, but for the first time in a few weeks, the second-year guard is with the team instead of rehabbing in Los Angeles.

Fultz has been working to get to 100 percent following his diagnosis of thoracic outlet syndrome, which is believed to be at the center of his shooting woes. While he’s going to return to L.A. to continue his rehab, Fultz is spending Christmas with his teammates.

As for what the future holds for Fultz, Adrian Wojnarowski shared some encouraging nuggets during an appearance on ESPN. Wojnarowski revealed that there has been improvement with Fultz’s range of motion as he’s gone through rehab, and that the expectation is that he will, indeed, play again this season.